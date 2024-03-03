Kid Cudi Hypes Up His Two Upcoming Films, Gets Head Tattoo Around His Skull

Kid Cudi already made his musical mark on 2024 with INSANO and its NITRO MEGA expansion, and now it's time for other endeavors. Moreover, he recently shared plans with fans for his two upcoming films. "I got the music outta me," the Cleveland creative shared on Twitter on Saturday (March 2). "I got a lot of other stuff im workin on that im really excited about. HELL NAW, the film im doing at Sony and writing w the Lucas Bros is comin together beautifully. S**t is madddd funny and ridiculous. Cant wait for yall to see this madness. And lookin to shoot my directorial debut, TEDDY, sometime after tour."

Not only that, but the 40-year-old has previously announced that he'll focus on film for the next few years and eschew new music. "My next album is already about 80% done, and itll be out in 2026," Kid Cudi expressed on Twitter. "As always, were takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year. next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and tv. So I take a year off of music to do it all."

Kid Cudi Hypes Up Two Upcoming Movies

In addition, Kid Cudi also made a big creative leap, but not in music or movies. Instead, he shared a new floral head tattoo that he got all around his skull. Back to the movies, though, Hell Naw is a zombie horror comedy co-written by the brothers behind Judas & The Black Messiah. "Sam, The Lucas Brothers and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy," he told Deadline. "You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around."

Cudi's New Tattoo

Meanwhile, Teddy will be a more personal movie based on the "ELECTROWAVEBABY" creative's 2009 hit "Pursuit of Happiness." Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel, also of Judas & The Black Messiah, are executive producing the comedy. "I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart,” he stated online in 2022. “I know that, deep down, this movie will help people the same ways music has… It’s trippy, it’s fun, it’s sad, it’s life." For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, stay up to date on HNHH.

