upcoming film
- MusicColman Domingo To Portray Famed Patriarch Joe Jackson: What We KnowThe actor has been on an impeccable run this decade so far. By Demi Phillips
- SongsJennifer Lopez & Latto "Can't Get Enough" Of Their New Loves On New RemixThis is the lead single for J. Lo's forthcoming album that doubles as a film. By Zachary Horvath
- Original Content21 Savage "American Dream" With Donald Glover: What We KnowThe movie's reportedly set to release on July 4th of this year, and will bring new music from the Slaughter Gang boss coming very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture21 Savage Reveals Rumored Biopic, Will Star Childish Gambino And "Stranger Things" Star Caleb McLaughlinNot too much is known about the project yet, but it looks to be a biopic. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDiddy Announces "The Love Album: Off The Grid" Film Coming Out In Theaters SoonThe Bad Boy mogul's empire continues to grow.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Lands First Starring Role In Paramount's "Assisted Living"The "I Like It" artist has scored her first major role in a Hollywood production. By Madusa S.
- MoviesKim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Is Being Made Into A Movie: ReportKim Kardashian's story inspired a French filmmaker. By Aida C.
- MoviesIce-T Seriously Doubts "New Jack City" Remake Will Live Up To Original"New Jack City" served as Ice-T's first major role in a film.By Aron A.
- MoviesWill Smith Tries To Murder His Younger Self In New "Gemini Man" TrailerWill Smith is on a mission to assassinate himself in the new trailer.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Hunts Cop Killers In Trailer For "21 Bridges"Chadwick Boseman's new movie "21 Bridges" launches its official trailer. By Aida C.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Homecoming" Netflix Trailer Is HereBeyoncé's documentary will premiere on April 17.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKid Cudi Joins Cast Of Opioid Crisis Film "Dreamland"Kid Cudi joins Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, and more for "Dreamland" cast.By Aron A.
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Synopsis Released By MarvelIt's the "grand conclusion" to twenty-two Marvel films.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Reportedly In Talks To Star In Supernatural Thriller "Deeper"Idris Elba may be swimming real soon. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Space Jam 2" Director Terence Nance Is Confident Film Will "Disrupt Everything"Terence Nance has high hopes for the Lebron James-starring "Space Jam" sequel.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" First Photo Confirms Cast RumorsThe first image from "Bandersnatch" confirms a few rumors about the cast.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesWill Smith Flips Out Over "Bad Boys 3" Announcement With Martin Lawrence"It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Buys Out Detroit Movie Theater For "Bodied" ScreeningsIf you're in the Detroit area, hit up Eminem for some free tickets.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesJonah Hill Reveals His Embarrassing Old DJ Name On "The Breakfast Club"Jonah Hill used to go by "Spindrome" when he was DJing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJonah Hill Names His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time: Kendrick Lamar, Big L, & MoreHe names Kendrick Lamar "one of the most singular important artists" today.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Avengers 4" Directors Tell Mark Ruffalo He's "Still Fired"The comments were made after the Russo Brothers shared a cryptic image on Twitter. By Alex Zidel