Spike Lee Previews ASAP Rocky's "Fire" Role In His Upcoming Film "Highest 2 Lowest"

Even though ASAP Rocky has fans salivating for his highly anticipated new album, we imagine we'd delay our project too if we got the chance to work with the one and only Spike Lee. The Harlem rapper is part of the star-studded cast for the legendary director's upcoming Highest 2 Lowest joint, Lee's "reinterpretation" of Japanese master Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film High And Low.

Spike recently stopped by Carmelo Anthony's 7PM In Brooklyn podcast to talk some more about the film. For example, he said A$AP Rocky plays Denzel Washington's son, and the veteran actor plays a music mogul with "he best ears in the business."

"What’s funny is I was looking at some Instagram [post] four or five years ago," Lee remarked. "And people were saying that ASAP looked like he’s Denzel’s son. And in the film, we used that." In addition, he told the former NBA superstar and cohost Kazeem Famuyide about how much Rocky impressed him during scenes with Denzel.

"And ASAP, man. Fire," Spike Lee stated in praise. "I mean, there’s some scenes with him and D head to head, he ain’t backing up. It’s like, 'I’m here, too!' Very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing with the world."

When Will Spike Lee's New Movie Come Out?

Meanwhile, this won't be Spike Lee's only hip-hop crossover in Highest 2 Lowest. Ice Spice will also make an appearance, for example. However, it seems like her inclusion is just a cameo, whereas ASAP Rocky has a more developed role.

For those of you looking forward to Highest 2 Lowest, we have some disappointing news to share. The film doesn't have a release date yet, but at least it will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19 of this year.

In the midst of all this, ASAP Rocky is still madly in love, and a recent bridal collection from Rihanna made fans spark engagement rumors once more. He's very busy in gossip circles and in his career, and we can't wait to see what he brought to the Spike Lee universe. We hope Highest 2 Lowest becomes another home run.