ASAP Rocky Seemingly Scolds ASAP Relli In New Song Preview After Assault Trial

During his Rolling Loud Los Angeles headlining performance on Saturday night (March 15), a new song preview saw ASAP Rocky refuse to pick a side in the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole rap battle last year. However, that doesn't mean that he won't engage in some conflict whenever warranted. The Harlem creative also seemed to reference ASAP Relli in this new song preview, who unsuccessfully accused him in criminal court of shooting at him back in 2021. Rocky saw an acquittal in the case earlier this year. "N****s do the most when they irrelevant / Claiming A$AP, but we were never friends," he raps on the cut, also talking about settlements and evidence in the following bars.

Still, this doesn't mean that A$AP Rocky is completely out of the woods yet when it comes to this situation. After all, A$AP Relli still has his civil lawsuit against him, which could touch on and examine different things about the case on various other charges and by multiple metrics. Whether or not it results in anything different from the criminal case is another story. Regardless, it goes to show that folks don't evade these tough situations that easily, and they also face many roadblocks in furthering them.

ASAP Rocky New Album Don't Be Dumb

What's more is that ASAP Rocky was not the only person to send shots at his former colleague this week. Kendrick Lamar dissed ASAP Relli on "GOOD CREDIT," one of this three new collabs with Playboi Carti on his new album MUSIC. "Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly / The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b***h on point like A$AP Relli," he rapped on the track. This is kind of ironic because Carti is under AWGE, Rocky's imprint, and he has longstanding ties to the A$AP Mob.