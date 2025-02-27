ASAP Relli Proceeds With Civil Lawsuit Following ASAP Rocky Acquittal

ASAP Relli did not get the outcome he wanted in court. The rapper brought criminal charges against ASAP Rocky, but the latter was able to beat them. He was determined not guilty on two counts of felony assault. Relli, however, is undeterred. The rapper has decided to move forward with a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit may appear to be an afterthought in the wake of the criminal trial, but it has been in the works since 2021. ASAP Relli is not finished with Rocky.

Rolling Stone confirmed that ASAP Relli was given the green light to proceed with his civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The lawsuit was first floated as a possibility four years ago, but it was put on hold while the aforementioned criminal trial played out. Not that ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty, though, Relli is eager to get back on track. Especially given how much mockery he received during the trial. ASAP Relli regularly butted heads with Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina. He even shared strong words with Tacopina and Rocky in the midst of the trial.

Why Is ASAP Relli Suing ASAP Rocky?

ASAP Relli also addressed the social media backlash against him following Rocky's not guilty verdict. He took to Instagram to dismiss those who mocked his attempts to seek justice for allegedly being shot at by Rocky. "Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life," Relli told his followers. "Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value to my life." Relli's attorney, Melissa Mikail, made it clear to the Los Angeles courts that she and the rapper are eager to begin.