ASAP Relli Proceeds With Civil Lawsuit Following ASAP Rocky Acquittal

BY Elias Andrews
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec and A$AP Relli speak during A$AP Rocky's assault trial at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky may have won the felony case, but ASAP Relli is still moving forward with a civil lawsuit against the rapper.

ASAP Relli did not get the outcome he wanted in court. The rapper brought criminal charges against ASAP Rocky, but the latter was able to beat them. He was determined not guilty on two counts of felony assault. Relli, however, is undeterred. The rapper has decided to move forward with a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit may appear to be an afterthought in the wake of the criminal trial, but it has been in the works since 2021. ASAP Relli is not finished with Rocky.

Rolling Stone confirmed that ASAP Relli was given the green light to proceed with his civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The lawsuit was first floated as a possibility four years ago, but it was put on hold while the aforementioned criminal trial played out. Not that ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty, though, Relli is eager to get back on track. Especially given how much mockery he received during the trial. ASAP Relli regularly butted heads with Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina. He even shared strong words with Tacopina and Rocky in the midst of the trial.

Why Is ASAP Relli Suing ASAP Rocky?

ASAP Relli also addressed the social media backlash against him following Rocky's not guilty verdict. He took to Instagram to dismiss those who mocked his attempts to seek justice for allegedly being shot at by Rocky. "Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life," Relli told his followers. "Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value to my life." Relli's attorney, Melissa Mikail, made it clear to the Los Angeles courts that she and the rapper are eager to begin.

"The standard in a criminal case is much higher than the preponderance of the evidence standard in a civil matter," Mikail asserted. "We still believe our claims have merit and intend on fully litigating them." ASAP Rocky has had the opposite experience of Relli since his verdict was handed down. The rapper's been praised across the internet and celebrated by other famous celebrities. Rocky has also teased the release of his highly anticipated album, DON'T BE DUMB. It'll be interesting to see whether the lawsuit puts a hitch in Rocky's celebration and/or his release plans.

