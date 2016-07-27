acquittal
- MusicLil Mosey Gets Candid After Beating Rape Case: "I Had To Rebuild My Whole Life"Lil Mosey speaks out in his first interview since he was acquitted in his rape trial.By Aron A.
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Acquittal Prompts Angry Protests & Vandalism In New YorkProtestors have been gathering all across the country to express their discontent with the decision.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Donald Trump Acquitted By SenateThe impeachment process comes to a close as Donald Trump is acquitted of both charges. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJailed Man Acts As His Own Lawyer & Frees Himself After 13 Years Behind BarsHassan Bennett took destiny into his own hands.By Aida C.
- Music"Leaving Neverland" Director Considers Sequel About Michael Jackson TrialDan Reed is willing to make a sequel to the explosive HBO documentary if Gavin Arvizo and his family agree.By Aron A.
- SocietyR. Kelly's 2008 Acquittal Reportedly Acquired Through Bribes & ThreatsAttorney Michael Avenatti claims the ruling was manipulated.By Zaynab
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- SocietyOfficer Who Shot & Killed Unarmed Daniel Shaver Has Been AcquittedToday is a sad day for the family of Daniel Shaver.By Chantilly Post
- NewsAll Remaining Officers In Freddie Gray Case Have Been AcquittedNo one will be held criminally accountable for the death of Freddie Gray. By Angus Walker