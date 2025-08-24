Young Dolph's Family Reacts To Alleged Murder Mastermind's Acquittal

Memphis Rapper Young Dolph poses for a photo with a young boy during the 3rd annual Thanksgiving turkey and winter apparel pack giveaway at the Pine Hill Community Center in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Key Glock Young Dolph Giveaway. © Ariel Cobbert, The Commercial Appeal , Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Key Glock was another close colleague of Young Dolph who scathingly reacted to Hernandez Govan's not guilty verdict.

Young Dolph is one of the most beloved hip-hop icons out of Memphis in the contemporary era, one whose legacy continues to live on. But the late rapper's family still expressed disappointment over the acquittal of his murder's alleged mastermind, Hernandez Govan.

WREG spoke to lead state prosecutor Steve Mulroy, who relayed the family's message after their refusal to speak to the media after Govan's trial. "I want to point out the family is very distraught and did not want to speak to the media," Mulroy expressed. "But they did say they didn’t blame the trial team for these results. Although disappointed, they feel the trial team did everything they could. And I want to say they did everything they could. They were extremely well prepared."

On the other hand, Hernandez Govan's lawyer Manny Arora blasted this Young Dolph trial, insisting that his client never should've received a charge in the first place. "The whole thing was a joke," Arora reportedly stated. "The government just can’t ever admit, just maybe there isn’t anything here. They just prosecute, prosecute, prosecute to prosecute, and they blame the jury if it doesn’t go your way."

Hernandez Govan
Rolling Loud New York 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

The 45-year-old murder suspect in this specific trial faced first-degree murder and conspiracy charges. Following his acquittal, Hernadez Govan spoke out.

"It’s kind of hard to explain the feeling of getting your life back just from 12 people," he reportedly expressed. "I’m just blessed, and I’m just ready to see my son... It feels great. It just feels like I’ve been born again. I get a chance to restart my life and do some positive things."

Meanwhile, other Young Dolph colleagues issued similarly disappointed reactions along with his family, although some examples are far more scathing. Key Glock, for example, reportedly took to Twitter with a blunt message. "my city failed but what's new #LL [dolphin emoji]," he seemingly tweeted and deleted.

With some more loose ends to tie up with remaining codefendants, we will see where the Young Dolph case goes. Even though many fans and loved ones hoped for a different outcome here, justice and legacy can shine in other ways.

