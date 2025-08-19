In November of 2021, Young Dolph was visiting his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee to hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving when he was fatally shot at a cookie shop. Now, over three years later, the trial of the second suspect in the tragic murder has begun.

Prosecutors allege that 45-year-old Hernandez Govan was the mastermind behind the attack. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted murder, per CBS. Late last month, Govan rejected a plea deal ahead of his trial. Cornelius Smith, one of the other men charged in the murder, testified against him yesterday (August 18).

Smith previously alleged that Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, put out a $100K hit on Young Dolph. He also alleged that smaller bounties were put on the artists signed to the late rapper's label, Paper Route Empire.

On the stand, he alleged that he "didn't know anything about Paper Route having no hits," until Govan allegedly told him about them. He also alleged that Govan hired him to "do the hits" in exchange for $10K.

Hernandez Govan Trial

Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Smith has been charged with both murder and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty. Manny Arora, Govan's defense attorney, alleges that Smith is not a credible source. “Mr. Govan matters. You can’t do this to people for political reasons and because you need to solve a crime," he said during opening statements.

“Just because he’s a nobody and doesn’t have money like Gotti, or Jook, his brother, who were never even questioned or charged, he’s the fall guy in all this stuff. He didn’t do anything,” Arora also alleged.