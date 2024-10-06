Alleged Court Docs Reveal Big Jook's Alleged Bounties On Young Dolph & Other PRE Members

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Big Jook backstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Big Jook's alleged hits were revealed.

New alleged court documents leaked accusing Yo Gotti's late brother Big Jook of allegedly placing hits on various Paper Route Empire (PRE) members. For those unaware, this follows accusations that Jook allegedly placed the hit that took Dolph's life, although this is still just an allegation that the court didn't prove while assessing Dolph's murderers' cases. Nevertheless, the alleged hit list includes Dolph for $100K, Key Glock for $50K, Paper Route Woo for $50K, Big Moochie Grape for $5K, and Snupe Bandz for $20K. It's unclear what specific case this alleged prosecution document is a part of, but folks are still discussing it.

Furthermore, this will likely be a tough case to prove and one that sadly came too late to prevent more bloodshed. An unknown suspect murdered Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook in Memphis earlier this year, and these allegations concerning Young Dolph's murder and the alleged hits out on PRE members emerged after this tragedy. However, we can't speculate much based on these alleged court documents, as this is all still very complex and unclear for the general public. All we know is that the feud between Gotti's camp and PRE reached overblown levels of violence regardless of whether or not they engaged in direct involvement.

Alleged Court Documents Detailing Big Jook's Alleged Hits On Young Dolph & Others

No matter who was behind the Young Dolph murder, his family is at least grateful that the court reached a conviction in the case. "Today’s verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system," his fiancée Mia Jaye wrote in part. "On behalf of my children, family, and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction. We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently support the unfolding of that process."

"We ask you to remember the man who enjoyed being a father and spending time with his family, [and] we ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving opportunities to those who were often overlooked and counted out," Young Dolph's sister remarked. "We ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving back to others and being an inspiration to those who come from less-than-ideal backgrounds."

