Young Dolph Murder Suspect Found Guilty & Receives Sentence

BYGabriel Bras Nevares496 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2 Chainz In Concert - Austin, TX
AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Rapper Young Dolph performs in concert during the 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour 2017' at Emo's on September 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)
The jury reached a verdict soon after deliberations began.

The Young Dolph murder trial reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon (September 26), as the jury found its first suspect, alleged gunman Justin Johnson, guilty. Moreover, two trials could still potentially take place for the other two defendants: Cornelius Smith (another alleged gunman) and Hernandez Govan (the alleged mastermind). Earlier today, the prosecution explained why Govan did not take the stand today. The court found Johnson, 25, guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison. However, the court has yet to determine a timeline as to Govan and Smith, a deliberative process that already saw many ups and downs throughout this trial.

"I don’t want to go into too much detail," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy explained to reporters about Govan's absence. "But not every potential witness that we might have is necessary in a case. It’s not always necessary to bring everything you have to bear in order to prove everything beyond a reasonable doubt." Smith and Govan also face first-degree murder charges in the Young Dolph case. A fourth accomplice, Johnson's brother Jermarcus, already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.

Read More: Mia Jaye Pays Tribute To Young Dolph With Loving Birthday Post

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Found Guilty

Furthermore, Johnson's lawyer Luke Evans accused the prosecution of omitting Govan's testimony because it would negatively affect their efforts in the Young Dolph case. "I don’t have the ability to wave a magic wand and give him a reduced sentence if he comes in and testify for me," Evans reportedly told the jury. "So he’s to my exclusion, to Mr. Johnson’s exclusion and to your exclusion. And if this is a truth-seeking function, why didn’t the state call him?" "He is a defendant," Paul Hagerman – Shelby County's Deputy District Attorney – retorted. "He is not a missing witness. That would be be insane," he added, defending Govan's right to not incriminate himself.

Meanwhile, Young Dolph's murder also faced some other allegations as far as who was responsible. Yo Gotti and his late brother Big Jook have been accused of being involved in this tragedy in some way. However, those remain unconfirmed and unfounded allegations at press time. We will see in due time what will happen to the other suspects in this case, and if more revelations follow.

Read More: Young Dolph's Alleged Shooter Says He Got Just $800 Of The Promised $40,000

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...