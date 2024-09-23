Young Dolph's Alleged Shooter Says He Got Just $800 Of The Promised $40,000

The updates are rolling in.

Day one of Young Dolph's murder trial is presenting some interesting evidence so far. Prior to the hearing for Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan, the latter was suspected to be organizer of the hit. However, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman is claiming that Big Jook, the late brother of Yo Gotti, is the actual Govan. "Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit... $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius and they think they’re ready to do it".

Following that, attorneys would go on to present video surveillance footage of the day Dolph was ambushed. Even though it doesn't show the entire shooting, it still reveals all people need to know. In the first update, it's been said that Johnson was the lead gunman. His motivation for killing Dolph was that he was apparently looking to ink a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label. Given the two label heads past, this does sort of connect the dots. The other incentive was a reported $100,000 prize for carrying it out.

Young Dolph's Alleged Assailant Got Swindled

However, we are now coming to learn that Cornelius Smith, the other alleged shooter, was gyped out of a lot of money for his work. According to an update from DJ Akademiks, Smith told the judge that he was promised $40,000. Instead, he received just a measly $800 of that. There will assuredly be more to come, so stick around for any further updates.

However, we are now coming to learn that Cornelius Smith, the other alleged shooter, was gyped out of a lot of money for his work. According to an update from DJ Akademiks, Smith told the judge that he was promised $40,000. Instead, he received just a measly $800 of that. There will assuredly be more to come, so stick around for any further updates.