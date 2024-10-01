Wack 100 Tells Yo Gotti To "Say Your Prayers" As He Believes Feds Are Coming For Him Next

Gotti has been indirectly tied to this trial since it started just about a week ago.

The Young Dolph muder trial has been seeing some major progess since it began about seven days ago. On September 26, one of the three suspects, Justin Johnson, was found guilty of first-degree murder leading to a life sentence. The other two alleged killers, Cornelius Smith and the supposed mastermind Hernandez Govan, are still awaiting their fate. Prior to this though, we have also come to learn that there was a lot of money involved. Some of that was for the hit that was allegedly placed by Yo Gotti's deceased brother, Big Jook.

Furthermore, Cornelius Smith recently claimed that someone from CMG allegedly paid his $50,000 worth in attorney fees. "I don’t know exactly who. I didn’t get it in my hand", he said in court. All of this has been very interesting, as Gotti and Dolph were far from friends. Ever since the mention of the former's brother being mentioned in this murder trial, there is that question floating out there whether or not Gotti would get tied into this.

Cornelius Smith Did Say Someone From CMG (Yo Gotti?) Covered His Attorney Fees

Well, controversial manager Wack 100 is of the belief that it's pretty much guaranteed that Gotti will have to appear in court. In fact, he's so sure that 100 is warning the latter to "say your prayers". He feels that the alleged payment for the attorney of Cornelius Smith was the final piece to the puzzle. Whether or not Gotti is actual brought in remains to be seen. But with Govan and Smith still needing to find out their sentences, there's time for this to happen for sure.