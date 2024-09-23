Yo Gotti's Brother Accused Of Allegedly Putting $100K Hit On Young Dolph

This is sure to raise some eyebrows and questions as well.

Young Dolph's murder case has been seeing some weird developments since its inception, but things are getting even more odd. Today marks the first day of his murder trial, as just a couple of days ago a jury had been seated. Judge Jennifer Mitchell is overlooking it all the main three suspects are still Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan. Leading up to this morning/afternoon, Govan has been constantly painted as the possible head honcho behind the murder of the beloved Memphis rapper.

However, prosecutors are making a shocking accusation against the deceased brother of Dolph's longtime foe, Yo Gotti. According to an update from The Neighborhood Talk, Big Jook allegedly was the one to put the hit out on the Paper Route Empire boss. This allegation comes from Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman. Mr. Hagerman claims that Jook put out a $100,000 reward and Justin Johnson, one of the alleged gunmen, was looking to sign to CMG, Gotti's label. So, to earn respect and that money, he was the one who gunned down Dolph.

Yo Gotti Is Now Indirectly Tied To The Murder Of Young Dolph

"Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit, a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph", Hagerman said. "He has met with Justin (Johnson). He has met with Cornelius (Smith) and they think they’re ready to do it". They also claim to have video evidence of Johnson firing at Dolph. Given Dolph and Gotti's history, this makes things incredibly interesting and certainly makes us wonder if the latter will have come to court. Right now, the trial seems to be still happening. So, be sure to stick with us for any more updates later today.

What are your thoughts on Yo Gotti's brother being accused of allegedly putting out the hit on Young Dolph? Do you think this will actually be true, why or why not? If so, could you see Yo Gotti being roped into this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yo Gotti and Young Dolph. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.