Young Dolph Trial's Prosecutors Catch Heat For Only Trying One Of Three Suspects

They refused to explain what's going on with the other two suspects accused of murdering Young Dolph.

The murder trial of Young Dolph just got a bizarre update, as it seems like only one of three suspects charged with his murder will stand trial on Monday, September 23. According to FOX 13 Memphis, this announcement came from a spokesperson for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office, and they clarified that Justin Johnson (one of the alleged gunmen) will begin trial. However, many folks expressed outrage as to why the other two suspects will not begin their trial as well, despite the fact that the court scheduled them to appear on the same day. Moreover, the other suspects are the attack's alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan and alleged gunman Cornelius Smith.

FOX 13 attempted to clarify this development with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office on whether or not this will be one trial, multiple proceedings, and why the other two suspects will apparently not be tried starting Monday by prosecutors. On multiple occasions, the D.A.'s office reportedly stated that they could not answer their questions due to a risk of compromising a current investigation into Young Dolph's murder. Johnson and Smith face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder among others, whereas Govan faces a first-degree murder charge and a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.

Young Dolph At Rolling Loud New York 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this is similar to the reasoning that prosecutors used last month to explain why they refused to clarify whether or not Govan would face trial alongside Johnson and Smith. The latter duo remains behind bars, and they have for over two years now. Govan, on the other hand, saw release in 2023 on bond. Elsewhere, a fourth suspect in Young Dolph's murder, Justin Johnson's brother Jermarcus, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact in 2023 and has yet to receive his sentence.