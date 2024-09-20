Young Dolph Trial's Prosecutors Catch Heat For Only Trying One Of Three Suspects

The murder trial of Young Dolph just got a bizarre update, as it seems like only one of three suspects charged with his murder will stand trial on Monday, September 23. According to FOX 13 Memphis, this announcement came from a spokesperson for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office, and they clarified that Justin Johnson (one of the alleged gunmen) will begin trial. However, many folks expressed outrage as to why the other two suspects will not begin their trial as well, despite the fact that the court scheduled them to appear on the same day. Moreover, the other suspects are the attack's alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan and alleged gunman Cornelius Smith.
FOX 13 attempted to clarify this development with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office on whether or not this will be one trial, multiple proceedings, and why the other two suspects will apparently not be tried starting Monday by prosecutors. On multiple occasions, the D.A.'s office reportedly stated that they could not answer their questions due to a risk of compromising a current investigation into Young Dolph's murder. Johnson and Smith face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder among others, whereas Govan faces a first-degree murder charge and a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.
Furthermore, this is similar to the reasoning that prosecutors used last month to explain why they refused to clarify whether or not Govan would face trial alongside Johnson and Smith. The latter duo remains behind bars, and they have for over two years now. Govan, on the other hand, saw release in 2023 on bond. Elsewhere, a fourth suspect in Young Dolph's murder, Justin Johnson's brother Jermarcus, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact in 2023 and has yet to receive his sentence.
Meanwhile, Young Dolph's loved ones continue to honor his life and legacy. "Today I will live in gratitude, celebrating & cherishing every single memory we created in life together…" his partner Mia Jaye recently shared via Instagram on what would've been his 39th birthday. "Thank you for every lesson you taught us, sacrifice you made for us and for the beautiful spirit you graced the world with… May we continue to feel your presence through your absence… and may our eternal love reach you where your spirit resides… Happy Heavenly Birthday my love…"