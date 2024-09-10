Young Dolph's Murder Case Remains Puzzling Following Latest Update

Hopefully, we will know more when the time comes.

The murder case of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph continues to raise a lot of eyebrows. Over just the course of this year, the trial has seen multiple delays, and it's led to a lot of people calling out the Justice System. In fact, the MC's partner, Mia Jaye, went on an explosive rant venting her and a lot of others assumed frustrations. "My love’s life was taken… And to be left behind to see no one be held accountable in the [court] of law for the act… Is INS*NE. Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests for the defendants to get a venue motion, freedom, more time to create a stronger defense, witnessed songs made, defendants enjoying life while on H.A… All while our loved one is 6feet deep".

Unfortunately, her, the rest Dolph's loved ones, and fans alike are going to have to witness even more court hearings. According to AllHipHop, the hopeful final trial will go down on Monday, September 23. Originally, this date was only going to be for the alleged shooters, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. However, after an appearance in court yesterday by the supposed organizer of the rapper's murder, Hernandez Govan, he will be joining Johnson and Smith.

Young Dolph's Murder Trial Will Resume In Two Weeks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Young Dolph performs in concert at Gramercy Theatre on January 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

However, it's unknown if Govan will be tried alone on the same day, or alongside his alleged assailants. Judge Jennifer Mitchell gave off the impression that it's the latter, though. So, local Memphis news station FOX 13 reached out to prosecutors to get any sort of confirmation on the matter. However, the results were futile. "We are unable to release those specifics at this time – in order to not compromise investigation", they said. Govan, Johnson and Smith all are staring at first-degree murder charges.