Young Dolph Murder Trial Delayed Again As Defense & Prosecution State They Need More Time

The hip-hop community continues to mourn the tragic loss of Memphis, Tennessee icon Young Dolph. The influential rapper was murdered back on November 17, 2021, at a local bakery and four men we arrested. However, after all of this time, two of the suspects are still awaiting their fate. Those are Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. Luckily for them, their defense attorneys were able to negotiate with prosecutors to get more time to review pertinent information. According to AllHipHop, they agreed on a September trial, with an exact date yet to be determined.

Ultimately, both sides concluded that they needed extra time to "litigate the admissibility of expert opinions on "'Timing Advance Records.'" They felt that this would not be accomplished before the trial's start date of June 3. Originally, it was supposed to begin on March 11. "While both parties are on path to proceed to trial, this issue is a highly technical and novel issue that requires expert testimony and hearing. As such, the parties submit that the present trial date cannot accommodate expert review, scheduling and hearing," according to the joint motion.

Dolph's Murder Suspects Will Have Until September

Furthermore, they gave a rough timeline for when this could finally get under way. "It is expected that litigation of this issue... could be resolved within the next 60 days." This delay rightfully set off former longtime partner of Young Dolph, Mia Jaye, who was not afraid to share her feelings on Instagram. According to Action News 5 Memphis, she went after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. "DID YOU REALLY STAND FOR THESE WORDS OR JUST NEEDED AN ENDORSEMENT & VOTES DURING THE 2022 ELECTION? THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I DIDN’T ENDORSE ANY MEMPHIS POLITICIANS OUT OF RELUCTANCE THAT MY VOICE & CIRCUMSTANCES WOULD BE USED AS A PAWN, RATHER THAN BEING HEARD FOR TRUE CHANGE… CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING, BUT CHANGE HASNT TAKEN PLACE… PEOPLE ARE STILL BEING LET OUT ON BOND…SO REMIND THE COMMUNITY WHAT YOUR OFFICE IS DOING TO BRING FORTH CHANGE?!"

