Cardi B Contradicted By Her Own Record Label After Saying Her Album Isn't Dropping This Year

Wireless Festival: Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Cardi B performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Cardi had previously claimed her new record wasn't coming this year.

It's been a back-and-forth week of news for Cardi B fans. After teasing her new album repeatedly last year, she eventually had to level with fans and confirm that it wasn't dropping in 2023. The teasing continued into 2024 and even elevated to dropping new singles. Cardi has shared both "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)" so far this year. While the former was met with mostly underwhelmed shrugs the latter has performed far better both with fans and on the charts.

But as fans felt the momentum towards a new album building, Cardi shared some surprising news in a tweet a few days ago. While responding to a fan claiming she's earned a break from social media, Cardi seemed to imply that she's earned a break from everything. She claimed in the now-deleted tweet that her album was no longer dropping in 2024 so she could relax instead. But in the wake of a her newly revealed Rolling Stone Cover Story, her label tweeted something different. "Cardi B's upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can't wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it!" Atlantic Records said in a recent tweet. The claim that it will be one of the best albums of "this year" seems to contradict what Cardi claimed. Check out Atlantic's newest post about Cardi's album below.

Cardi B's New Album May Drop This Year After All

Cardi's new Rolling Stone cover story was a place where she could have potentially shared news on a new album, but she didn't. Instead she shared some eye catching revelations about how she plans to vote in the next American election. She also discussed the workload she takes on behind-the-scenes.

What do you think of Cardi B's label contradicting her claims that a new record isn't dropping this year? Do you think we will ultimately get her long-awaited second studio album in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

