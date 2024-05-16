Cardi B Stuns On The Cover Of Rolling Stone Amid Fan Calls For A New Album

Cardi B has already dropped two new singles this year and fans are hoping that isn't it for the rapper. She's taken an extended absence from new studio albums since her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy. While she's released a number of singles in that time like "WAP" and "Up" fans have continued to call for a long-awaited sophomore effort. Cardi has discussed the album quite a bit and even teased it repeatedly to her fans. But she also continues to pop up all over the place even as fans call for her to hone in on a new record.

The most recent place is the cover of Rolling Stone where she did a new photoshoot and cover story. Fans didn't exactly take kindly to the title "The Nonstop Hustle Of Cardi B" given how long its been since her last studio album. In the pictures she shared rom the photoshoot she sports a trio of looks showing off her range of style. In the interview itself, she discusses everything from her surprisingly large workload behind-the-scenes and even how she plans to vote in the upcoming American election. Much to the dismay of fans though, she doesn't reveal any information about a new studio album. Check out the cover of her upcoming issue below.

Cardi B On The Cover Of Rolling Stone

Cardi made and then deleted a tweet earlier this week that may have implied fans will need to wait even longer than originally anticipated for new music. In a response to a tweet about her deserving a break from social media, Cardi claimed that there wouldn't be a new album in 2024 so she can take the time to relax. Fans are hoping that her deleting the tweet means there could be a new record after all.

What do you think of Cardi B discussing her workload in a new interview with Rolling Stone? Which of the three outfits she shows off in her newest post is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

