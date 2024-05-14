Cardi B Seemingly Reveals Sobering Update On Her New Album

BYLavender Alexandria199 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The project fans have been waiting for may not be coming this year.

Back in 2023, fans were finally hoping for Cardi B's long-awaited second studio album. Her debut Invasion of Privacy dropped back in 2018 and contained absolute smash hits like "I Like It," "Bodak Yellow," and "Bartier Cardi." The follow-up seemed like it could be on the way soon when a mysterious Instagram account popped up seeming to tease the album. But months went by with no new material aside from a featured verse here and there. Eventually Cardi confirmed to her fans that no new album was dropping in 2023.

This year was very different right out of the gate. Cardi has already dropped two singles of her own in 2024 "Like What (Freestyle" and "Enough (Miami)." The latter has over 30 million streams on Spotify alone and has been hovering on the Hot 100 ever since it dropped back in March. That had fans hyped for a forthcoming project, one that many assumed would be arriving this year. But in a recent tweet Cardi may have revealed that 2024 also won't be the year her follow-up finally drops. Check out what she had to say about an upcoming new album below.

Read More: Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cardi B Seemingly Delays Her New Album

The interactions began when a fan suggested that Cardi could take some time away from social media as her interactions with fans aren't being appreciated enough. The rapper seems to agree and in a now deleted quote tweet dropped some tough news for fans. "anyway NO new album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year" she said in the middle of a post that also addressed her fan interactions and upcoming features. That means fans who have been holding out for 8 years may have to hold on even longer to hear a new project from Cardi.

What do you think of Cardi B deciding to take the rest of 2024 off from putting out a new album and delaying it until next year? Do you think the decision was entirely her own or had to do with her label? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicCardi B Expects Fans To Be Surprised By Her New Album824
Gaurav Gupta : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicCardi B Shares Unclear Words Of Advice With Fans1125
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration With Cardi B And DJ GryffinMusicCardi B Reveals Her NSFW Plan For Putting Weight Back On Quickly2.5K
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicCardi B Gets A Driving Lesson In Her Rolls-Royce Truck8.7K