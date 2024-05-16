Cardi B Refuses To Vote For Neither Donald Trump Nor Joe Biden

Cardi B remains outspoken about her political views, and while she's no realist theorist, she can often resonate with a lot of U.S. citizens in the same boat. Moreover, you probably saw that she spoke to Rolling Stone for a Thursday (May 16) profile, and the topic of the upcoming presidential election came up. Furthermore, the Bronx MC relayed that she's not a big fan of neither (likely) Democrat candidate Joe Biden and (probable) Republican candidate Donald Trump. Not only that, but she even made it a point to state that neither old white man will get her vote in 2024.

"I don’t f**k with both of y’all n***as," Cardi B revealed, explaining that domestic and international decisions caused "layers and layers of disappointment" for her. She believes that people experienced "betrayal" thanks to skyrocketing living costs, insufficient wages, and consistently inconsistent action. "It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing.

Cardi B At Met Gala 2024 Afterparty

Cardi B at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Cardi B also spoke on situations like that of Israel and Palestine or Russia and Ukraine. She thinks artists of color could get "blackball" treatment for speaking out particularly about what's going on in Gaza. "[The U.S. doesn’t] pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s**t for a very long time,” Bardi went on. “There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day. But because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

Meanwhile, Cardi B always seeks to balance these tough topics out with staying grounded, appreciative, and boastful in her personal life. After all, four songs with over a billion streams on Spotify will definitely provoke a flexing mood every once in a while. But she has always been very clear about what broad values she stands for, and what she thinks are the important issues affecting her country. Even though celebrities aren't political analysts, hopefully their words inspire at least one person to reconsider their worldview.

