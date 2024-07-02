Cardi B Clarifies She'll "Never Turn Republican" Despite Not Supporting Joe Biden

Cardi B Departs Courthouse In Santa Ana, CA
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 19, 2022 in Santa Ana, California. Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement after allegedly using an image of a man's tattoo on an album cover. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Cardi B has made her political leaning clear.

Cardi B has told fans not to worry over her political affiliation and that despite not supporting President Joe Biden, she'll never vote for a Republican. The topic arose on social media when one fan online wrote of Cardi: “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican but at least she found a nice tune.” She fired back in the replies: “I will never turn Republican lol.”

Cardi began distancing herself from Biden before his recent disappointing performance against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate. Speaking with Rolling Stone back in May, she explained that she doesn't like either of the main candidates in this year's election.

Cardi B Performs During The BET Experience

Cardi B at BET Experience 2024 at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f*cking thing," she said. “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through sh*t for a very long time. There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [US] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.” Check out her latest comments on politics below.

Cardi B Speaks On Her Political Stance

Cardi made the recent clarification after sharing a snippet of new music on social media. She's still working on her highly anticipated sophomore album, which is expected to drop at some point this year. It will follow her iconic 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

