Cardi B Is Worried For Gen Z Men After Congress Looks To Bring Back The Draft

Cardi B doesn't think that the current generation is ready to fight in a war, and suggested that the military invest in their weapons instead.

Cardi B is one of the rap world's most frequent political commentators, and while she's no White House Correspondent, her point of view is always an interesting one. Moreover, she recently commented on a passed congressional bill that, to summarize, automatically registers men between the ages of 18 and 26 for the military draft. The Bronx femcee made a comment about the current generation's capacity for war, and how there seems to be a disconnect between the crowd that the draft pulled from back in the day and the pool of men that exists now. Whether or not this difference is accurate is another debate, but the important argument of her message is that folks aren't as ready to fight anymore in her view.

"So I just read an article saying that the House just passed a bill that they're going to automatically register men from 18 to 26 for war," Cardi B began. "Okay? And all I wanna say is, to America, good luck with that. These new little n***as are TikTokers, baby. These motherf***ers ain't going to fight in no war. You gon' die! You might as well just keep motherf***ing investing money in y'all guns. 'Cause these new kids?

Cardi B Doesn't Think This Generation Is Ready For War

"You want to send these new kids to fight these wars?" Cardi B continued. "The TikTok f***ing hip-shakers? This is a new America, baby, this ain't the 19-motherf***ing... No, like, seriously, you gonna draft these kids that be TikToking all day to fight them, what, most likely what, them Russians? Them motherf***ers that be fighting bears and s**t, and motherf***ing clammy monsters to go to school and whatever? I got some news for you motherf***ers."