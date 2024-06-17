Cardi B Is Worried For Gen Z Men After Congress Looks To Bring Back The Draft

Cardi B In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Cardi B is seen at her concert at Coney Island on June 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Cardi B doesn't think that the current generation is ready to fight in a war, and suggested that the military invest in their weapons instead.

Cardi B is one of the rap world's most frequent political commentators, and while she's no White House Correspondent, her point of view is always an interesting one. Moreover, she recently commented on a passed congressional bill that, to summarize, automatically registers men between the ages of 18 and 26 for the military draft. The Bronx femcee made a comment about the current generation's capacity for war, and how there seems to be a disconnect between the crowd that the draft pulled from back in the day and the pool of men that exists now. Whether or not this difference is accurate is another debate, but the important argument of her message is that folks aren't as ready to fight anymore in her view.

"So I just read an article saying that the House just passed a bill that they're going to automatically register men from 18 to 26 for war," Cardi B began. "Okay? And all I wanna say is, to America, good luck with that. These new little n***as are TikTokers, baby. These motherf***ers ain't going to fight in no war. You gon' die! You might as well just keep motherf***ing investing money in y'all guns. 'Cause these new kids?

Cardi B Doesn't Think This Generation Is Ready For War

"You want to send these new kids to fight these wars?" Cardi B continued. "The TikTok f***ing hip-shakers? This is a new America, baby, this ain't the 19-motherf***ing... No, like, seriously, you gonna draft these kids that be TikToking all day to fight them, what, most likely what, them Russians? Them motherf***ers that be fighting bears and s**t, and motherf***ing clammy monsters to go to school and whatever? I got some news for you motherf***ers."

Of course, Cardi B has some conflict of her own to handle, although this is a war of words and not one that either side is drafting for... at least, not yet. The BIA beef may eventually call other femcees to their side, but for now, it's a one-on-one, and what might be an even nastier one if Bardi responds with the "very mean" track she recently spoke about. Perhaps that wasn't in reference to the feud, but fans connected the dots either way. Nevertheless, we'll see if there is anything else on that front for 2024.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
