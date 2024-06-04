Cardi B Makes At Appearance At Charlamagne Tha God's Daughter's 16th Birthday Party

The "Breakfast Club" host had plenty of good things to say about her.

Being a member of the rap media has its benefits, just ask Charlamagne Tha God. The long time Breakfast Club host has been busy recently getting a shoutout from 50 Cent for his new book and discussing his eventual departure from his long-running show. But he's also a father and his daughter recently celebrated her all important 16th birthday. He went absolutely all out for a party celebrating her big day by calling in a favor and getting an appearance that nobody in attendance is likely to forget.

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club Charlamagne shouted out Cardi B for appearing at his daughter's party. He had nothing but praise for her claiming that she acted graciously and was excited to talk to and take pictures with all the kids there. He also notes that the kids in attendance were rapping along with her songs, which they knew every word of. A video shared to Instagram also compiles multiple videos of Cardi enjoying herself and interacting with attendees at the party. Check out the adorable series of clips below.

Cardi B Parties With Charlamagne Tha God's Daughter

Over the weekend Cardi B found herself back in the news cycle. That came after she teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla for a remix of their song "Wanna Be." They had previously teased the track during a tour stop where Cardi came out as a surprise guest. With her new verse on the song she took shots at BIA, igniting a beef that had been bubbling under for weeks. It kicked off over the weekend with a social media back-and-forth between the pair and an eventual entire diss track from BIA dropping.