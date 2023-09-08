Cardi B Keeps Her Cool When Charlamagne Suggests Her Sophomore Album Is Unnecessary: Watch

The Breakfast Club has been on the air for a long time, and over the years, we've seen some of the hosts and their celebrity guests come to blows while listeners tune in. Natalie Nunn recently put Charlamagne Tha God on blast for reasons unbeknownst to him, and Chloe Bailey didn't hold back this spring when she called DJ Envy out for not listening to her In Pieces album before their interview. The Charleston-born media personality found himself nearly feuding with their latest visitor, Cardi B, this week, though the rap diva managed to keep her cool as Charlamagne pressed her about her sophomore LP.

"I'm back outside," the New York native happily sang during her appearance on TBC. "You've got an album dropping next year?" Tha God asked Bardi. "Yes," she confirmed. "What quarter?" he inquired, earning a laugh from others in the room. "I'm really looking for first quarter," she admitted. "How you gonna narrow it down? How many records you think you got?" the journalist's questions continued to roll out. "I wanna narrow it down to at least like 18," Cardi reflected.

Charlamagne Tha God Expresses His Doubts

The skepticism in Charlamagne's voice is obvious as he asks the Hustlers actress, "Are you there? Are you close?" Rather than letting her signature attitude shine through, Cardi kept her energy sweet and soft before Jess Hilarious spoke up to check her friend. "Shut up," she told the podcaster.

"You don't have to drop the second album, though," Tha God insisted. "You don't have to put out an album," he told the "WAP" artist in the studio today. "But I have it!" she insisted. "I believe she got a bunch of songs," the 45-year-old speculated, though he doesn't seem sold that Cardi will be able to combine her work into a full project.

Cardi B's Full Interview on The Breakfast Club

Cardi B had plenty to discuss with Jess Hilarious and her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club this week. Besides spilling some tea on her sophomore LP, she also discussed her recent microphone-throwing incident, her "Bongos" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and being a wife to Offset and mother to their two children. Check it all out in the video above, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

