Natalie Nunn’s “The Breakfast Club” Interview Was Never Scheduled, Charlamagne Says

The women of reality TV can’t seem to stay out of the headlines this summer. Love & Hip-Hop cast members like Erica Mena and Tommie Lee have been causing a stir online with their recent arrests. Elsewhere, Natalie Nunn is once again going viral after being name-dropped by Nicki Minaj a few months back. This time around, the socialite has our attention for a dramatic Instagram Live rant aimed at Charlamagne. She claims that The Breakfast Club “cancelled” her interview with them while specifically lashing out at the host.

During the morning show, Tha God and his co-hosts, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, spoke about the situation. “Y’all know stuff like that don’t phase me,” the podcaster said of Nunn’s hateful comments aimed toward him. “Natalie Nunn is more than welcome to come to ‘The Breakfast Club,'” Charlamagne added. He also made it clear that he hadn’t heard about any interviews being cancelled.

Charlamagne Calls Cap on Natalie Nunn

Upon further discussion, it was revealed that the 38-year-old’s team reached out to TBC the day before they got into town requesting a slot on the show. Unfortunately, they weren’t taking guests due to DJ Envy’s birthday celebration. This proves that Nunn wasn’t cancelled seeing as she never landed on the schedule in the first place. As Hilarious points out in the video above, it’s possible the Zeus network misconstrued the situation to their star in hopes of stirring up some drama to increase the ratings on their controversial and at times toxic shows.

On the topic of The Breakfast Club, we recently put together a round-up of what we consider to be the radio show’s best-ever interviews. Among those on our list are R&B crooner Ray J and the rapper with the most firsts under his belt, Soulja Boy. See who else made the cut at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

