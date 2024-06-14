Cardi B Seemingly Prepares To Reignite BIA Feud With “Very Mean” Song

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)
Fans suspect that Cardi B could be gearing up to unleash a diss track.

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to rap beef, and it looks like the NYC-born performer could be gearing up to reignite one of her latest battles. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram Live to chat with fans, revealing that she was considering dropping a new track the following day. According to her, it's far fiercer than a typical Bardi bop, indicating that it's sure to stir up plenty of drama.

“I wanna drop something on Thursday but they telling me not to drop it,” she explained. “Should I drop it? Should I leak it? I don’t know. It’s very mean, very very mean. It’s messy.” Of course, Cardi's description of the song led many to speculate that it could be aimed at BIA, who unleashed her own scathing diss “SUE MEEE?” earlier this month.

Cardi B Teases New Song & Leaves Fans Suspicious

Cardi has yet to respond to BIA's diss on a song, and most of her supporters believe she shouldn't give the feud the time of day. "No pls don’t give Biass more clout Cardi pls,” one fan wrote. “She shouldn’t release it. Bia’s song came and went. No one is talking about the situation anymore. It’s a waste of Cardi’s time,” someone else added. Others are eager to see her fire back, as the insults hurled her way on BIA's diss got deeply personal.

She accused Cardi of cheating on her longtime partner Offset, for example, and went in on the hitmaker's overall persona. She even called out her kids Wave and Kulture by name, making it clear that she hadn't taken her “Wanna Be (Remix)” verse lightly. What do you think of Cardi B teasing a new, "very mean" song? What about fans speculating that it could be aimed at BIA? Do you think she should drop it or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

