BIA Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Offset In Heated Diss Track

BIA isn't wasting any time.

Last week, GloRilla unleashed her eagerly anticipated "Wanna Be (Remix)" alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, which has resulted in a great deal of drama. Listeners were quick to point out a shady bar from Cardi that seemed to be directed at BIA in response to her subliminal diss on Dreezy's "B***h Duh (Remix)."

"Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya," Cardi raps. BIA soon took to Twitter/X to clap back by mocking her, prompting Cardi to clear things up on Instagram Live.

BIA In The Studio Amid Cardi B Feud

According to her, she recorded a heated phone conversation with BIA about the insinuation that Cardi copied her. Cardi denies this, insisting that she doesn't like anything about her, including the way she looks, her music, and her style. She threatened to sue BIA too, slamming her for allegedly spreading rumors that she cheated on her longtime partner Offset. "When you lie about my p***y, I'ma sue you and you better come with receipts," she said.