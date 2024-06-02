Cardi B Goes Off On BIA, Reveals They Had A "Very Nasty" Phone Call

Cardi B says she recorded the heated conversation.

Cardi B has revealed that she called up BIA to discuss their ongoing feud and the conversation immediately turned "very nasty." In turn, she started recording the phone call because "you just never know with these hoes." Cardi detailed the incident during a live stream on Instagram, on Saturday night, as caught by DJ Akademiks.

She began by revealing that she spoke with BIA and the conversation started "very nasty" and "very aggressive." "I was coming at her and she was coming at me," Cardi said, before showing that she recorded the conversation. "Then I called her back because I'm so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I'm copying her or that I'm stealing from her because there's nothing that she do that I like. I don't like her music. I don't like her style. I don't like how she look. I don't like nothing about her. I don't even see the b*tch."

Cardi B Attends After Party In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cardi B attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD)

Cardi and BIA have been at odds since at least last year; however, things heated up when Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla released the remix to their song, "Wanna Be," earlier this week. In an apparent diss for BIA, on the track, Cardi raps: "Though she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B*tch please, don’t nobody wanna be ya." Shortly afterward, BIA wrote on Twitter: "B*TCHS IS WACK. B*TCHS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B*TCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS."

Cardi B Addresses Feud With BIA