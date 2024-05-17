Cardi B Seemingly Reaffirms Her Commitment To Offset

It's been a busy week for Cardi B fans trying to unpack all the news surrounding her personal life and musical output. First she shared and then later deleted a tweet that made it seem like she wouldn't be dropping her new album in 2024 after all. That was eventually contradicted by her own label when they tweeted in response to her Rolling Stone cover story. Their response specifically called her upcoming album as one of the best of this year. The response, alongside Cardi deleting her original tweet, seems like good news for fans looking forward to her first new album in 6 years.

Fans trying to dissect Cardi's personal life are having a similar back-and-forth. Late last year she and husband Offset seemingly had a rocky few months. Cardi even described herself as "single" at one point before the pair reunited for Christmas. They've appeared together multiple times since despite continued rumors of infidelity rocking the couple. But in her new Rolling Stone interview she may have re-affirmed her commitment to her husband. “It’s not even about love, we’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?” she says in the cover story. Check out the full interview she gave below.

Cardi B Talks Relationship With Offset

Cardi B made a few bold claims during her new interview. Firstly she took credit for a major influx of female rappers being signed to major labels in the wake of her debut album's success. She also revealed how she plans to vote, or not vote, in the upcoming American election later this year.

