Cardi B Claims She's The Reason Record Labels Are Signing Female Rappers

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
It's one of a few attention-grabbing moments in her new cover story.

There's been a flurry of new Cardi B news this week as fans are having their expectations of a new album dragged back and forth. That started when Cardi took to twitter to claim that her long-awaited second studio effort wouldn't actually come out this year. It's been 6 years since her debut Invasion Of Privacy dropped back in 2018. Fans were hoping that the release of two singles earlier this year, "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)," would lead to the release of the highly-anticipated follow-up.

But after Cardi claimed on Twitter that she was taking the time to relax instead of releasing a new album those hopes seemed dashed. The first good news for fans came when she deleted the tweet where she makes the claim, seemingly hinting that it may not be true after all. Even better news came earlier today when Atlantic Records tweeted in response to the new Rolling Stone story. They claimed that there was very much still a new Cardi album dropping this year, seemingly contradicting her now-deleted tweet. News on the potential release of new music is currently as imprecise as it's ever been, but that hasn't stopped fans from unpacking the details of her new cover story. Check out one of the most attention-grabbing claims she makes below.

Cardi B Takes Credit For Influx Of Female Rappers

In one particular moment of the interview, Cardi makes a bold claim about her influencing labels to sign female rappers. "People from every single label have f*cking told me this sh*t in my face. THey started signing new female rappers after I got signed," she claims. Elsewhere in the interview she also claimed that she's skipping voting in the next American elections as she doesn't like either candidate.

What do you think of Cardi B claiming that she inspired labels to sign more female artists in the wake of her successful debut album? Do you agree with her that she's the reason for the influx of new female rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

