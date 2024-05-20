Cardi B's Comments On Joe Biden Spark Debate On CNN

Cardi B's recent comments on Joe Biden and Donald Trump were the subject of debate during the latest episode of CNN's State of the Union show. The rapper told Rolling Stone that she doesn't plan on voting for either candidate in the upcoming election because she doesn't feel comfortable supporting a candidate who is actively funding the violence in Palestine.

“The famous rapper, Cardi B… she endorsed Biden in 2020. Now she told Rolling Stone magazine she doesn’t ‘f’ with either of them,” Jake Tapper said. Bakari Sellers added: “I don’t think the biggest threat to Joe Biden is Donald Trump. I think the biggest threat to Joe Biden is people staying at home. Cardi B actually echoes that sentiment.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi has discussed her issues with Biden on multiple occasions in recent weeks. "When it comes to Biden, I can't support you because you're funding a war," she said during a live stream on social media, as caught by Complex. "You're funding a war where millions are getting killed. And you know who's getting killed? This is not a war that is soldiers fighting soldiers. Because if it's soldiers fighting soldiers, alright, that's a war, that's a battle. But there's children and parents getting killed. I am a parent, I would hate to be a child and to see my father or mother get killed due to a bomb. I can't support that, I just can't. My heart can't. I can't support that." She added: "But I'm not going to feel guilty three years from now, two years from now, when one of these old hags is our president and some f*ck sh*t happen. I don't wanna feel guilty that I'm part of the pick."

CNN Reacts To Cardi B's Stance

Despite the stance, she says she's not trying to discourage people from voting. "I'm not encouraging anybody to not vote. You do what you want to do, but I'm telling you what I'm doing and that's it," she said. "But the more you know, and the more passionate you become, the more you see that our leaders are evil." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

