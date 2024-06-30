Fat Joe & E-40 Support Joe Biden At Rally In North Carolina After Brutal Debate Performance

Joe Biden had the help of two iconic rappers during his latest rally.

Despite coming off of a now-infamous debate performance against Donald Trump, President Joe Biden was able to land appearances from two legendary rappers during a rally in North Carolina on Friday. Both Fat Joe and E-40 performed at the event, during which Biden attempted to restore confidence in Democratic voters.

Taking over the stage, Joe performed his hit song, "All The Way Up," and reminded the audience of the importance of healthcare transparency while encouraging them to vote for Biden. E-40, on the other hand, performed the iconic, "Tell Me When to Go," to get the crowd excited.

Fat Joe Performs During Rally For Joe Biden

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 28: Rapper Fat Joe performs before U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at a post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Last night President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

As for Biden, he attempted to convince his base that concerns about his health are unfounded. "I know I'm not a young man -- state the obvious," Biden said during the event. "Folks, I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth." He added: "Folks, I give you my word as a Biden I wouldn't be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job. Because quite frankly the stakes are too high."

The concerns for the incumbent candidate began immediately after the start of his debate against former president Donald Trump, earlier in the week. He slurred his words and appeared confused throughout the night. Regardless, he still intends to participate in the second debate later this summer. Be on the lookout for further updates on the upcoming presidential election on HotNewHipHop.