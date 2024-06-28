Joe Biden Has #ElderAbuse Trending Online Following Shocking Debate Performance

It was not a good night for the President.

Throughout the past couple of years, there have been numerous questions about Joe Biden and his cognitive abilities. Overall, he is someone who is quite old, and there are rumors that he is dealing with a significant health issue. There are moments when he appears to be lost. Moreover, it sometimes feels like he isn't up to the political moment. Last night, Biden had his first Presidential debate of the election cycle, against Donald Trump.

Many voters were anticipating this performance from Biden. However, he ultimately failed to deliver on multiple fronts. Biden did not look ready for the moment. Instead, he appeared lost on TV, and he lost his train of thought on multiple occasions. It was a shocking performance, and the Democrats are being told to potentially find a replacement. In fact, #ElderAbuse began trending on Twitter as voters were appalled by what they saw from Biden.

Joe Biden Fumbles

So far, the Democratic party is showing no indications that they have given up on Biden. However, if the polls show some sort of prolonged weakness, then they could very well change course. The Democratic convention has yet to take place, and this is where they will officially name their candidate. As you can imagine, there are plenty of Democrats who would much rather see someone like Gavin Newsom take the President's place. Only time will tell what is going to happen, moving forward.

#ElderAbuse Trends

Let us know what you think of the debate, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Joe Biden needs to drop out of the race? Do you agree with the notion that this is elder abuse? Or can Biden still salvage all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

