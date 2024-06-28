Joe Biden & Donald Trump Bicker About Stormy Daniels During Unproductive Presidential Debate

The Presidential debate went as poorly as expected.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are political enemies who are set for a rematch in November. Back in 2020, President Biden defeated Trump. Overall, this was mostly thanks to Trump's handling of COVID-19 and the George Floyd BLM protests. However, despite numerous cases and a conviction, Trump is still kicking. He is going to be the Republican candidate for president and he is currently leading in the polls. On Thursday, Biden and Trump had an opportunity to present their platforms to the country.

Unfortunately, the debate was a disaster of sorts. For Biden, it was disastrous to his obvious cognitive decline. The President tripped over his words numerous times and looked lost at times. Moreover, Trump refused to answer specific policy questions and simply spewed lies and vitriol about immigrants. In one moment during the debate, Joe Biden accused Trump of having sex with Stormy Daniels while Melania Trump was pregnant. This subsequently led to a viral exchange, can be seen below.

Joe Biden Vs. Donald Trump

Trump was immediately on the defense, noting that this never happened. Meanwhile, Biden stood his ground during this portion of the debate. Unfortunately for Biden, many are saying he should drop out of the race. #ElderAbuse was even trending last night, which just goes to show what people think about his candidacy right about now. This is a massive election for numerous reasons, and if one thing is apparent, it's that the people are not happy with their choices.

Let us know what you thought about the Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the debate was a stain on American politics? How do you feel about these two choices heading into November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the political world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.