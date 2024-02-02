Joe Biden Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Is A "F*cking A*shole," Trump Advisor Responds

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump do not like each other one bit. Back in 2020, they engaged in a Presidential showdown that Biden eventually won. However, since that time, Trump has continued to denigrate the job Biden has done. Moreover, Trump is leading the Republican primaries right now, and is on track to be the nominee. This would subsequently lead to a rematch later this year. Americans are not excited for this prospect, however, it is all but inevitable.

Now, in new reporting from Politico, Biden's distaste for Trump was made apparent. In fact, Biden thinks Trump is someone who loves to see people suffer. "The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f*ck' who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description," Politico reported. "According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “'What a f*cking asshole the guy is.'"

Joe Biden & Trump Have Mutual Hatred

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 01: Former vice president Joe Biden speaks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Biden addressed the consequences of U.S. disengagement from world leadership at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

An advisor for Trump, Chris LaCivita, had some strong words of his own for Biden, in response. “It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” he said. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.” All things considered, a truly negative presidential election is being set up right now.

