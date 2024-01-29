Rick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: "I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional"

Rick Ross addressed supporters of former President Donald Trump in a recent video circulating on social media. In doing so, he brought up the narrative about the economy being better before Joe Biden took office. He asked his followers whether they were truly doing better at the time or they had just been stealing money.

“Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n**ga eatin’.’ And I just don’t want nobody to be a delusional. You can’t be a delusional n**ga. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n**gas stole the money?”

Rick Ross Performs At Hot 97 Winter Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 30: Rick Ross attends Hot 97 Winter Jam on December 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When TheHipHopWolf posted Ross' rant on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. Many defended Ross' take, such as one who added: "Not only that it was congress that gave the stimulus not Trump." Others took to the former President's defense, with one writing: "Voting for Trump don’t care bout none of that. Biden ran the country to the ground." More fans complained about Ross even speaking on politics in the first place. Check out Ross' post about Donald Trump on Instagram below.

Rick Ross Addresses Donald Trump Supporters

It's not the first time Ross has commented on politics. In 2023, he claimed to be interested in running for mayor of the city of Fayetteville following a dispute over his annual car show. "We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out," he said at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

