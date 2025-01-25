Rick Ross’ Tax Debt Continues To Grow After Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rick Ross is accused of owing over $60K in back taxes.

It looks like 2025 is off to a rough start for Rick Ross. According to court documents recently obtained by In Touch, the Georgia Department of Revenue accuses the rapper of owing a whopping $64,995.21 in back taxes from 2021. Reportedly, he only owed $29,043 at first, but that number has skyrocketed due to interest, penalties, and fees.

The state has filed a tax lien complete with a Florida address tied to Ross. It's the same property he bought from Amar’e Stoudemire back in 2021 for $3.5 million. Tax issues are reportedly nothing new for Rozay, as the U.S. Department of the Treasury released a tax lien on his property that was initially issued in 2012 and 2016. At the time, he paid the IRS a whopping $4,617,370.86 to avoid asset seizure, per AllHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross' Ex Admits She Was "Suicidal" After 50 Cent Leaked Sex Tape

Georgia Department of Revenue Accuses Rick Ross Of Owing Over $60K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this is far from all Ross has on his plate at the moment. Earlier this month, he also performed at the first-ever Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. The event was held to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House, and also featured performances by Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg. Immediately, all three of the artists were under fire, as social media users dug up their past comments about the U.S. President.

Last year, for example, Ross shared his thoughts on Trump supporters on social media. “Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n***a eatin’.’ And I just don’t want nobody to be delusional," he said. "You can’t be a delusional n***a. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n***as stole the money?”

Read More: Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly & Soulja Boy Under Fire For Participation In Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Enquirer Politics Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly & Soulja Boy Under Fire For Participation In Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities 17.3K
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Politics Snoop Dogg Appears To Address Backlash Over Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance 11.3K
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Soulja Boy Defends Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance: “They Paid Me A Bag” 1.8K
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood Politics Rick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: "I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional" 68.4K