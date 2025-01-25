Rick Ross’ Tax Debt Continues To Grow After Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance

It looks like 2025 is off to a rough start for Rick Ross. According to court documents recently obtained by In Touch, the Georgia Department of Revenue accuses the rapper of owing a whopping $64,995.21 in back taxes from 2021. Reportedly, he only owed $29,043 at first, but that number has skyrocketed due to interest, penalties, and fees.

The state has filed a tax lien complete with a Florida address tied to Ross. It's the same property he bought from Amar’e Stoudemire back in 2021 for $3.5 million. Tax issues are reportedly nothing new for Rozay, as the U.S. Department of the Treasury released a tax lien on his property that was initially issued in 2012 and 2016. At the time, he paid the IRS a whopping $4,617,370.86 to avoid asset seizure, per AllHipHop.

Georgia Department of Revenue Accuses Rick Ross Of Owing Over $60K

Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this is far from all Ross has on his plate at the moment. Earlier this month, he also performed at the first-ever Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. The event was held to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House, and also featured performances by Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg. Immediately, all three of the artists were under fire, as social media users dug up their past comments about the U.S. President.