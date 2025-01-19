Snoop Dogg Appears To Address Backlash Over Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance

Over the weekend, the first-ever Crypto Ball was held in D.C. in honor of President-elect Donald Trump returning to office. The event featured performances by various hip-hop artists, including Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg. This has since resulted in tremendous backlash, as fans express outrage over the performers supporting Trump in any way.

Amid the controversy, social media users have even dug up some of the artists' past criticism of Trump. During Trump's previous administration, for example, Snoop vowed to "roast" anyone who endorsed him. It doesn't look like he's too bothered by the outrage, however, as evidenced by his latest online activity. Last night, he shared a post on Instagram that appeared to mock those who are upset with him. Needless to say, this has earned his even more backlash from his followers.

Snoop Dogg Appears To Stand By Crypto Ball Performance

"This is your response? Why not say something to people who are genuinely concerned about your choice? Grow up," one commenter writes. "The fact that you have zero integrity and are making fun of people who are rightfully upset with you says a lot about your character," another claims. Snoop Dogg isn't the first performer to defend themself lately, however. Recently, Soulja Boy also took to Instagram Live to clarify why he decided to perform at the Crypto Ball. According to him, it was all about the money.