Snoop Dogg Appears To Address Backlash Over Donald Trump Inauguration Party Performance

BY Caroline Fisher 11.3K Views
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics
Jan 20, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper Snoop Dogg prior to a game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans aren't happy with Snoop Dogg.

Over the weekend, the first-ever Crypto Ball was held in D.C. in honor of President-elect Donald Trump returning to office. The event featured performances by various hip-hop artists, including Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg. This has since resulted in tremendous backlash, as fans express outrage over the performers supporting Trump in any way.

Amid the controversy, social media users have even dug up some of the artists' past criticism of Trump. During Trump's previous administration, for example, Snoop vowed to "roast" anyone who endorsed him. It doesn't look like he's too bothered by the outrage, however, as evidenced by his latest online activity. Last night, he shared a post on Instagram that appeared to mock those who are upset with him. Needless to say, this has earned his even more backlash from his followers.

Snoop Dogg Appears To Stand By Crypto Ball Performance

"This is your response? Why not say something to people who are genuinely concerned about your choice? Grow up," one commenter writes. "The fact that you have zero integrity and are making fun of people who are rightfully upset with you says a lot about your character," another claims. Snoop Dogg isn't the first performer to defend themself lately, however. Recently, Soulja Boy also took to Instagram Live to clarify why he decided to perform at the Crypto Ball. According to him, it was all about the money.

They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he explained. “Y’all suck my d*ck, n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f***king president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto [...] And I’ll go again.”

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
