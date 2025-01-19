Old Footage Of Snoop Dogg Slamming Trump Supporters Resurface After Crypto Concert

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming performance at a Trump-affiliated event has stunned fans, given his history of criticizing the former president. On Friday, the West Coast rap icon announced he would take the stage at the Crypto Ball, an event hosted by Trump associate David Sacks. Joining him will be rapper Nelly, adding to the unexpected nature of the lineup. The announcement has sparked a wave of confusion, disappointment, and debate as many struggle to reconcile the rapper’s past outspoken stance with his participation in this event.

The shock stems largely from Snoop’s 2017 music video for Lavender, in which he directly parodied Donald Trump. The video featured a Trump impersonator, complete with exaggerated clown makeup and a bright orange hue. In one scene, Snoop points a pistol at the impersonator and pulls the trigger, releasing a cartoonish “Bang” flag. The imagery was widely viewed as a bold critique of the then-president. Trump, who was president-elect at the time, expressed outrage on Twitter, writing, “Can you imagine the outcry if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Snoop Dogg's Clip Damning Trump Supporters Resurfaced

This performance marks a surprising shift in Snoop’s public stance, as the two were once on friendly terms. Trump even praised the rapper’s music on The Apprentice in 2007, and Snoop appeared at Trump’s Comedy Central roast in 2011. However, their relationship soured when Snoop endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and condemned Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, using controversial language to express his disapproval.