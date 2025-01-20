Will Snoop Dogg & Nelly Receive The Chrisette Michele Trump Performance Backlash?

This weekend, there have been mixed reactions after a series of performers were exposed as supporting President-Elect Donald Trump. With the ups and downs of the TikTok ban taking over the news cycle, there were also murmurs of several of our favorite Hip Hop artists storming stages to praise the controversial U.S. President. On Friday, the inaugural Crypto Ball was held in Washington D.C., all in honor of Trump. The businessman-turned-politician has been known to be pro-crypto, and the celebration ended without a hitch.

However, when news began to circulate that a number of Hip Hop artists were not only in attendance but also performers at the event, the social media chatter took off. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy were all captured belting out their biggest hits to an adoring crowd—even though many didn't know the words to their songs. Newsweek reported that Crypto Ball tickets went from $2,500 to $5,000, and attendees enjoyed Snoop's "Drop It Like It's Hot" and Soulja's classic "Crank That." It looked like a good time was had by all, but online, the critics were unleashing fury onto the Hip Hop heavyweights—and Nelly was also dragged into the controversy after it was announced he would be performing for Trump's Inauguration celebration, as well.

Some condemned the rappers while others called for their cancelation. Yet, there were a few who couldn't help but recalled the backlash Chrisette Michele received after she performed at one of Trump's 2017 inaugural balls. The pressure she endured reportedly derailed her career, and now Hip Hop fans are wondering if these rappers were catch the same level of heat as the singer.

Chrisette Michele's Career Has Never Been The Same

Like many whose names have been tied to Trump, R&B star Chrisette Michele faced an outpouring of pushback. Even in the years following, people seemed unforgiving of her 2017 Inaugural Ball appearance alongside Travis Greene. Michele would share her thoughts about the experience in a slew of Instagram posts. “I went from someone being revered and loved to facing putting out an album in the worst climate of my musical career,” she wrote years ago, as reported by Essence. “If social media wanted to pull me down, I guess they succeeded as it pertains to Capitol & Caroline records. I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me?”

At the time, Michele stated she wanted to be a "bridge" of sorts through the divisive political chaos. Sadly, she also shared she suffered a miscarriage. “I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down," the singer penned on Instagram. "Just because I had a negative experience didn’t mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman."

Chrisette Also Questioned Kanye West Not Receiving The Same Treatment

Remember when Kanye West donned a MAGA hat and visited the White House when Trump was president? It was then that Ye referred to President Trump as a "Superman," stunning his fans and followers. For years, West would praise Trump and MAGA. The Donda mogul's antics would go on to unravel in social media and interview infamy, and in 2021, Michele questioned why she, who simply performed at an event, was hit with more vitriol than West.

“Being compared to Kanye & Travis [Greene] for the last 5 years," she wrote on Instagram, per Vibe. "Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on Gods hand to show me exactly what my story will look like.” Michele added, “I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace, but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic. Kanye endorsed him, Travis sang with me, and… time unfolded.” She also questioned if her being a woman played a significant role in how the public reacted to her purported scandalous moment.

Nelly Responds To His Backlash

One thing many of us never would have had on our 2025 Bingo Cards is Nelly partnering with President-Elect Trump's campaign. As soon as the news broke, Nelly, and his lady Ashanti, was hit with an onslaught of criticisms, including accusations of being a MAGA supporter. Amid the verbal fray, Nelly sat down with the Willie D. Live podcast to speak his truth. According to the St. Louis icon, who was reportedly born on a military base, he isn't performing for Trump, but for "the Office." Further, Nelly suggested that he perceives his performance to be in comparison to how the military respects and serves the President.

“I’m not here to take up for Trump, I’m not here to take up for Republicans. I’m not here to take up for Democrats,” Nelly said, per Today. He would add, “Performing for somebody and voting for somebody is two different things. Endorsing people is two different things... Am I a Trump supporter? I support the Office. I support the President of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Regardless, I respect the Office.” The rapper also suggested that he would "work with anyone."

“I’m not a politician man, you didn’t see me out there on the campaign," the rapper stated. "You didn’t see me out there saying you should vote for this candidate. But I’m honored to be out there performing for the Office, for the President of the United States.”

Soulja Boy Defends His Trump Performance

Like Nelly, Soulja Boy didn't seemed bothered with the naysayers. Always one to share his thoughts directly with fans, Soulja took to his Instagram Live to defend his position. “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f*cking pockets, n*gga. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f*cking pockets, n*gga. Trump put money in my pockets, n*gga." That wasn't all.

“Y’all suck my d*ck, n*gga. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f*cking president? This n*gga the president of the motherf*cking United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto. And I’ll go again.” Yet, the event was publicized as one of a series of events celebrating Trump's return to the White House. Further, Trump launched his own $TRUMP Meme Coin. Forbes reported that it has already hit its $9 billion market cap.

Old Video Of Snoop Calling Out Trump Resurfaces

Moreover, Snoop Dogg has been targeted by the public as well. While he hasn't necessarily said much about his Crypto Ball performance, an old clip of the Death Row icon has resurfaced. In it, Snoop had a few scathing words for Trump. "We ain't voting for your punk ass," Snoop stated in 2016. "Go get you a new hairdo, bitch ass n*gga." This was just prior to Trump's first inauguration. The D-oh-double-G went on to say that anyone who performed for Trump's celebrations or inauguration were sell-outs.