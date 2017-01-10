trump inauguration
- SocietyChrisette Michele Says Her Family Has Disowned Her For Performing At InaugurationFollowing her performance at Trump's Inauguration, Chrisette Michele says some of her family has since disowned her.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrank Ocean Shares Thoughts On Trump's InaugurationFrank Ocean voices his feelings & opinions toward President Trump & Barack Obama following Friday's inauguration. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyBlack Twitter Reacts To Trump InaugurationBlack Twitter is making lemonade out of the Trump Inauguration.By hnhh
- SocietyViolent Protests Already Underway At Trump's Inauguration In D.C.The protests in Washington D.C. have turned riotous as Trump prepares to be sworn-in as President of the United States. By Angus Walker
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Declines Trump's Invitation To Perform At InaugurationJoey Bada$$ refused to play at Trump's presidential inauguration.By hnhh
- SocietyBeyoncé Shows Support For Anti-Trump Women's MarchBeyoncé issues a call to action in a Facebook post.By hnhh
- Original Content10 Anti-Authority Rap Songs For Inauguration DayWe dig back into 25+ years of political hip hop to bring you ten tracks that question America's authority on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicKanye West Not “Traditionally American” Enough For Trump InaugurationKanye West's music not considered "traditionally American" enough for Trump's Inauguration Day.By hnhh
- MusicQuestlove Will Pay Chrisette Michele To Not Perform At Trump InaugurationQuestlove has beef with Chrisette Michele's decision to perform at Trump's Inauguration and seeks to reason with her through financial negotiations.By hnhh
- MusicJoey Badass To Release New Single On Inauguration Day In Honor Of MLKJoey Badass announced the release of a new track Friday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.By hnhh
- MusicTrump Staff Announces Inauguration Lineup, May Have Spoken Too SoonTrump finally shares the lineup to his inaugural bash, though apparently Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday hasn't accepted the invite yet. By Angus Walker
- SocietyR. Kelly Denies Rumors Of Performing At Donald Trump's InaugurationDespite proclivities he may share with the president-elect, R. Kelly denies that he'll be performing at Trump's inauguration. By Angus Walker
- SocietyA Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Is Playing At Donald Trump's InaugurationThe Boss pictured above will not be present at Trump's inauguration. Instead he's got The B Street Band. By Angus Walker
- SocietyChance The Rapper Says He's Not Afraid Of Donald TrumpChance The Rapper reveals he's not afraid of Donald Trump.By hnhh
- SocietySnoop Dogg Promises To Roast The First Black Performer To Entertain TrumpSnoop Dogg promised to roast the first Black performer to entertain President-elect Donald Trump.By hnhh
- MusicVeteran DJ Moby Will Only Play Trump Inauguration If He Can Play Public EnemyMoby, a noted Trump opponent, will only play the inaugural ball if he gets tax returns and the permission to play "Fight the Power." By Angus Walker