Nelly Defends Decision To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration

“I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," Nelly said. "I thought it was the things you do (that count). Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won." As for fans' accusations that he's only in it for the money, Nelly said: "I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office."