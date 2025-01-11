Nelly And Ashanti's Marriage Will Be Focus Of Peacock Docuseries

The couple recently had a child.

Nelly and Ashanti are one of the most beloved couples in hip hop. Both artists dominated the early 2000s with their music, and now they are parents. They will also become reality stars in the future. Deadline announced that Nelly and Ashanti will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries that will be produced by Peacock. The docuseries will span a single season, and focus on the couple during their first year of marriage. It will also, presumably, focus on the birth of their son, Kareem.

Deadline reported that Nelly and Ashanti have been filming with a crew sporadically over the past few months. Both artists will serve as producers on the docuseries alongside Critical Content Studios vets Jenny Daly and Oji Singletary. The production is still going on, and details about the title or release date have been kept under wraps. Anybody who knows about Nelly and Ashanti's history, though, is aware of the various story threads that can be explored. The couple first met at the 2003 Grammy Awards. They dated for a decade between 2003 and 2013, and recorded one hit song together during this time period. 2008's "Body on Me" peaked at number ten on the US Hot Rap Songs chart.

Nelly And Ashanti Will Also Produce The Series

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 01: Nelly and Ashanti attend as Nelly celebrates Halloween and his 50th birthday at Guardian Works on November 1st, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Nelly and Ashanti broke up in 2013. A decade later, they reconciled and got back together. They had their first child together, the aforementioned Kareem Haynes, on July 18, 2024. Nelly was surprised by the fact that him and Ashanti got back together, but was ultimately grateful. "It surprised both of us though," the rapper explained. "It wasn’t anything that was like planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more." Nelly claimed career goals got in the way of their mutual happiness the first time around.