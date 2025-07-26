Drake and Bobbi Althoff have a complicated relationship, to say the least. The two went viral together back in the summer of 2023 when the latter invited the former onto her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. Their cozy, casual, and at times cringey chat, feels like it aired last week.

That episode gave Bobbi a huge boost career wise as she quickly became one of the next long-form audio content creators. However, for whatever reason, the California native decided to delete it a month later. As a result, people began to spread rumors that they were beefing with each other.

It didn't help when she got kicked out from Drizzy's SXSW afterparty for reportedly showing up without being invited.

However, things only got even more out of control. Bobbi Althoff filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Cory, in February 2024. Thickening the plot was the fact that the interviewer revealed they had begun to separate in July 2023, the same month the Drake collab was released.

Bobbi denied being romantically tied to the Canadian superstar after intentionally leaking some DMs between her and Barstool's Dave Portnoy. "I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I'm going to leave it alone after this, but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I."

Drake & Bobbi Althoff

Not really helping the status of their relationship either is the fact that neither have spoken publicly about one another lately. However, the last thing we did hear was positive. During a January 2024 interview with Keke Palmer, she had nothing but nice things to say about her former interviewee.

"He's a very nice person," she said simply at the time.

But it seems that Drake and Bobbi are back on speaking terms (sort of), according to Bars. They screenshotted her Instagram Story of her sharing a comment/request that he left for her on a recent post. "UNBLOCK MY NAME FROM YOUR COMMENTS," he wrote in all caps.

She responded (presumably a bit sarcastically), "I'll consider it." It's unclear why his name was even blocked to begin with, but we assume it has to do with their alleged rift. But it seems like things between them are on the up and up?