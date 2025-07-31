Bobbi Althoff’s “Really Good Podcast” Is Coming To An End

Today, Bobbi Althoff released a new episode of The Really Good Podcast, which she says will be her last. The podcast rose to popularity back in 2023 thanks to her viral interviews with Drake, Funny Marco, and more. Althoff went on to interview a plethora of other celebrities including Tyga, Offset, Sukihana, Druski, Kevin Gates, and more.

Now, however, it looks like the comedic interview series has come to an end. “Guys, I don’t think there’s any really good way to say this, but this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast,” she declared, wearing an all-black outfit for the occasion.

“This podcast started as a dream to make more money," she added sarcastically, as captured by parody account @shannonsharpeee on X. "I didn’t know I would fall off as quickly as I did. To be honest, I did think this was going to last a bit longer.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly why Althoff has decided to end her podcast, and what she plans to do next.

Bobbi Althoff & Drake

The 28-year-old has found herself at the center of plenty of controversy since finding success, however. Just days after her Drake interview blew up, for example, she removed it from YouTube. This sparked a great deal of speculation about why she might have done this, as the video had earned over 10 million views at the time. May social media users theorized that the two of them had beef, as around the time the interview was deleted, they also unfollowed each other.

Althoff was asked about this during her interview with Keke Palmer last January. She didn't say much, only describing the Toronto artist as a "very nice person." She also credited him and Funny Marco for changing her "whole entire life."