Bobbi Althoff & Drake Beef Rumours Come Up During Podcaster's Keke Palmer Interview: Watch

Bobbi Althoff has gotten a lot of hate since stepping into the podcaster space, but she's not letting rude comments hold her back from success. After interviewing stars like Offset, Tyga, Funny Marco, and Drake in a short period, she quickly found herself rising to new heights of fame. After being playfully roasted during her sit-down with the former Migos member, Althoff appeared to disappear from the public eye for a bit. However, she's now back on our radar, joining Keke Palmer on her internet show to dispel a few of the rumours circulating about her.

When asked if there's any tension between her and Drizzy, Althoff responded, "He's a very nice person." As you may recall, she and the Canadian shared an awkward conversation while cozied up together, though she ultimately took the interview down from her YouTube page, and Drake unfollowed her in response to the backlash that came flooding in. "Him and Funny Marco," the blonde entertainer continued. "Both of them definitely changed my whole entire life." As Uproxx notes, Althoff's last time interacting with the rapper was apparently "a couple of weeks, maybe a month ago."

Bobbi Althoff Denies Beefing with Drake

Besides clearing up the public's speculation regarding her relationship with Champagne Papi, Althoff also had a message for anyone suggesting that she was planted in the industry. Similar comments have been made about women like Ice Spice and Sexyy Red, though they all continue to deny not having earned their place in the spotlight fair and square. "I don't have any ties, though," Althoff reminded listeners. "I feel like my life would have been a lot easier if I had ties."

Podcaster's Full Conversation with Keke Palmer

Tap into Bobbi Althoff and Keke Palmer's full conversation, full of plenty of juicy gossip, above. After watching, do you believe the theories about the former being an "industry plant"? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

