Drake Chills Out On IG Amid Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Shots

Even though Drake got a shot sent his way on the new song "HISS," courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion, he seems pretty unbothered online. "If it wasn’t for you I would never know how much I can handle…I can’t stand you but also thank you," he captioned two pictures of him walking around and drinking with a baggy gray suit. Perhaps the 6ix God subtly responded to Meg here, although his subliminals are usually much more apparent. Regardless, his silence on the matter has been very interesting to see, especially considering that her main target right now is his fellow Young Money superstar, Nicki Minaj.

Of course, after Nicki dropped "Big Foot" earlier this week as her response track, this became a one-on-one showdown... for now. As such, there's really no reason for Drake to come in with reinforcements just yet, and we can't say for sure whether he'll ever need to. After all, sometimes rap beef only hits upon a couple of points brought up in these attacks to one another, and it's rare for an artist to want to address everything. But he had a very busy 2023 with hiatus plans and a desire to just have some fun, so we can't really express shock if he decides to jump ship.

Read More: Drake Shares A Happy Birthday Message For J. Cole

Drake's New Instagram Post Amid Nicki & Meg Drama

All this aside, Drake has animosity of his own to handle. Yasiin Bey recently clarified his thoughts on him making pop music, not hip-hop. "Drake, if you’d like to speak to me directly, you can at any point,” he expressed in a social media video. “I reached out to [Dave] Chappelle, actually reached out to you. I DM’d you. You are a very talented MC, but for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma -– particularly in times of urgent crisis.

"And what I would like to see in terms of creators or creative people in the world, as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor," the artist formerly known as Mos Def concluded. "A fair-weather friend can hardly be called a friend at all. The people who party with you -– that’s cool. But will they show up for you when you’re at the triage?" For more news and the latest updates on Drake, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Drake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: Watch