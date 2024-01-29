Drake Shares A Happy Birthday Message For J. Cole

The pair dropped a number one hit just a few months ago.

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

When Drake takes to his social media, people pay attention. One of the biggest stars in all of music often uses his platforms to speak on various issues or just to update fans on what he's doing and who he's hanging out with. That was the case last week when he weighed in on the leaking of Young Thug's jail phone call with Mariah The Scientist. He called out the judge in the case and doubled down on the theory that Thugger could have a lawsuit on his hands.

But in a much less dramatic move, he took to his Instagram story earlier today to share birthday wishes. Those wishes were directed at Drake's collaborator J. Cole. "More life my brother thank you for the years of inspiration @realcoleworld" the caption of the post reads. It comes over top of a black-and-white picture of the rapper during a performance. The pair have crossed paths musically a few times before. Most notably, they dropped "First Person Shooter" earlier this year which became Cole's first-ever number one hit. Check out the birthday wishes Drizzy shared for his collaborator below.

Drake's Happy Birthday Post For J. Cole

Drake has been popping up all over the place recently. Over the weekend he and his son Adonis were sitting courtside during a Knicks/Heat game. Seemingly while still in New York the rapper also partied with Fivio Foreign and Cash Cobain. That came just a few days after he was spotted partying with Lil Yachty at a different club in New York.

Drake was mentioned in the biggest rap story of last week. Fans interpreted one of the lyrics on Megan Thee Stallion's new song "HISS" as being a diss at him. Despite that, he seemed to be pretty unbothered by the mention. He still hasn't made any kind of comments about the alleged diss which also takes shots at his frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj. What do you think of Drake's birthday wishes for J. Cole? Let us know in the comment section below.

