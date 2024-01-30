Yasiin Bey's Drake Apology Has Fans Theorizing That A Call Was Made To J Prince

Yasiin Bey and Drake have been embroiled in a bit of a feud as of late. Overall, it all started when Bey came out and said that Drizzy's music is "compatible with shopping." Although what he said made sense, there were many fans who were a bit offended. Furthermore, Drake himself was pretty upset with the comments as he went on more than a couple of Instagram story rants. Having said all of that, it seemed like the two men were past all of this. After all, Drizzy has other fish to fry as Megan Thee Stallion is dissing him now.

Well, on Monday night, Bey came through with an apology for the Canadian MC. While speaking in front of his phone, the legend rapper offered some nice words for Drake, while clarifying that he wishes the artist would use his talent for more politically-charged raps. “Drake, if you’d like to speak to me directly, you can at any point,” Yasiin Bey began. “I reached out to [Dave] Chappelle, actually reached out to you. I DM’d you. You are a very talented MC, but for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma — particularly in times of urgent crisis. And what I would like to see in terms of creators or creative people in the world, as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor.”

Drake Ghosted Yasiin Bey?

He eventually finished off the apology by saying, “A fair-weather friend can hardly be called a friend at all. The people who party with you — that’s cool. But will they show up for you when you’re at the triage?” Subsequently, fans began to clown on the apology due to Bey's presence in front of the camera. The angle and the tone of the apology seemed forced in the eyes of some. This led to all kinds of jokes about how Drake put in a call to J Prince. Below, you will find a bevy of tweets in which fans joke about J Prince standing behind the camera, watching Bey's every last move.

Fans Sound Off

It is highly unlikely that this is what happened, however, Twitter does not care. The jokes are going to fly, regardless. Let us know what you think of this apology, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

