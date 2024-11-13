Nelly Is Off The Hook Following Arrest For Alleged Ecstasy Possession

Things are looking up for Nelly.

In August of this year, it was reported that Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the Hollywood Casino. Allegedly, officers discovered he had a warrant and found four ecstasy pills in his possession. As the news spread, Nelly's attorney Scott Rosenblum came to his defense, alleging that he was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer." Allegedly, Nelly won a huge jackpot at the casino, and the officer falsely claimed they needed to run a background check before giving him his winnings.

Now, according to TMZ Hip Hop, prosecutors have decided not to issue him any charges. "We don't believe the facts in this case warrant the issuing of charges," a spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told the outlet. Rosenblum was able to provide even more insight into the decision. "Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney, and his office looked at all the circumstances and after a fair and impartial review of the evidence, declined to prosecute," he revealed.

Nelly Will Not Be Charged

Nelly performs at SunFest on May 3, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nelly's warrant was for allegedly not having insurance during a previous traffic stop in December of 2018. Rosenblum alleged that the performer was not notified about the warrant. He also theorized that if he weren't a celebrity, he'd simply be told about it and free to leave. Fortunately, it looks like nothing has come out of his arrest. This means he's officially able to focus all of his attention on his undoubtedly busy life.